Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Remark Price Performance
NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.
Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.
About Remark
Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.
