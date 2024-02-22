Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Remark Price Performance

NASDAQ:MARK opened at $0.20 on Tuesday. Remark has a 1 year low of $0.14 and a 1 year high of $1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.53.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Remark

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Remark by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 97,745 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in Remark by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,411,897 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,250 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Remark by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 131,348 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Remark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Remark during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 8.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It operates a data and AI software platform that offers AI-based computer vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service solutions; and Smart Safety Platform, a software solution that uses computer vision to detect persons, objects, and behavior in video feeds, as well as provides Remark AI Thermal kits and rPad products and services.

