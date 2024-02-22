Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Green Plains Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GPP opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,085,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.

