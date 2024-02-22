Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Green Plains Partners Stock Performance
Shares of GPP opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. Green Plains Partners has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day moving average of $13.17.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707 shares during the last quarter. No Street GP LP increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,085,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 200.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 216,800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new stake in Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $1,345,000. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Green Plains Partners Company Profile
Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. The company acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. It also owns and operates a fleet of 19 trucks and tankers for transportation of ethanol and other products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Green Plains Partners
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Teladoc Health gaps down to support level after weak guidance
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- 3 Reasons the Capital One-Discover merger is a big deal
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Palo Alto Networks aims at cyber security leadership
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.