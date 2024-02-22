Head-To-Head Survey: Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) vs. Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV)

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and Net Savings Link (OTCMKTS:NSAV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Net Savings Link has a beta of 4.65, meaning that its share price is 365% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Net Savings Link’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.05% -4.96% -1.63% Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

35.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Net Savings Link shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings for Research Solutions and Net Savings Link, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Net Savings Link 0 0 0 0 N/A

Research Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $4.68, suggesting a potential upside of 65.19%. Given Research Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Net Savings Link.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Research Solutions and Net Savings Link’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.45 $570,000.00 ($0.02) -141.50 Net Savings Link N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Research Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Net Savings Link.

Summary

Research Solutions beats Net Savings Link on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Net Savings Link

(Get Free Report)

Net Savings Link, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.