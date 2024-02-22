Wells Fargo & Company Initiates Coverage on BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG)

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.11% from the company’s current price.

BTSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BrightSpring Health Services in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpring Health Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.39.

BrightSpring Health Services Trading Down 3.5 %

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $10.06 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services has a fifty-two week low of $9.94 and a fifty-two week high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

