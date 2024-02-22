InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

InVivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InVivo Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InVivo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Company Profile

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

