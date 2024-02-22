Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Hologic from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Hologic from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.89.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $75.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.85 and a 200 day moving average of $71.75. Hologic has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,120,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 47,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 68,981 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 45,168 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hologic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,616,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,077,000 after buying an additional 69,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,426,000 after buying an additional 69,276 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Hologic by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hologic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,101,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

