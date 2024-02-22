Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

RGLS opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Regulus Therapeutics by 18.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 52.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 5.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 11,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Regulus Therapeutics by 108.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 23,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Regulus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

