Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Provident Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PROV

Provident Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Provident Financial stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of $10.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.44.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. Provident Financial had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Provident Financial will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Provident Financial by 2.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 350,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the period. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Provident Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 290,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 164,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 9,813 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.