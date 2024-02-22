Financial Contrast: Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ) and Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY)

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) and Jianzhi Education Technology Group (NASDAQ:JZ – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Udemy and Jianzhi Education Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Udemy 0 3 6 0 2.67 Jianzhi Education Technology Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Udemy presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Given Udemy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Udemy is more favorable than Jianzhi Education Technology Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Udemy $728.94 million 2.24 -$107.29 million ($0.72) -14.79 Jianzhi Education Technology Group $73.32 million 1.71 -$28.88 million N/A N/A

This table compares Udemy and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Udemy.

Profitability

This table compares Udemy and Jianzhi Education Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Udemy -14.72% -27.76% -12.81% Jianzhi Education Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.8% of Udemy shares are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of Udemy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Udemy has a beta of 2.32, meaning that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianzhi Education Technology Group has a beta of 4.1, meaning that its stock price is 310% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Udemy beats Jianzhi Education Technology Group on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc. operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages. The company's courses offer learning objectives, such as reskilling or upskilling in technology and business, and soft skills, as well as learners receive access to interactive learning tools comprising quizzes, exercises, and instructor questions-and-answers. Udemy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Jianzhi Education Technology Group

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited develops and provides educational content products and IT services to higher education institutions in China. The company designs and develops customized IT system services. It also offers procurement and assembling services for equipment; digital content for vocational training; and educational resources and course content, as well as technological support and maintenance services. In addition, the company provides mobile media services, including mobile media advertising, mobile application content data business system, and Wo reading services. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

