Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) Lifted to “Buy” at Daiwa Capital Markets

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a $3.50 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 58.37% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on DADA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded Dada Nexus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Dada Nexus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, CLSA began coverage on Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 139,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dada Nexus by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. 23.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Dada Nexus
Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.
