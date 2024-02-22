First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ FSFG opened at $16.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.75. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $11.74 and a 1 year high of $19.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.