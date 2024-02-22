First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 266.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,683 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 569.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.47% of the company’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
