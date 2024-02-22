enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Equities researchers at SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of enGene (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price target indicates a potential upside of 100.00% from the stock’s current price.

enGene Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of ENGN stock opened at $15.50 on Tuesday. enGene has a one year low of $6.69 and a one year high of $43.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74.

Institutional Trading of enGene

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,397,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $349,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of enGene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,777,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

About enGene

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

