eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EBAY. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on eBay from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of EBAY opened at $43.80 on Monday. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its stake in shares of eBay by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 10,064 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in eBay by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,718,692 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $74,969,000 after purchasing an additional 485,192 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in eBay by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 306,813 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 79,187 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in eBay by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

