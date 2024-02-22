Walmart Stock Scheduled to Split on Monday, February 26th (NYSE:WMT)

Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) are set to split on the morning of Monday, February 26th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, January 30th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, February 26th.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $173.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.98. Walmart has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $181.35. The company has a market capitalization of $467.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.15. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.81%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Walmart from $163.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total transaction of $379,487,095.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,900,690,569.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 539,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.78, for a total value of $85,112,369.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,029,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,293,979,406.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,735,615 shares of company stock worth $743,574,483. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 1,490.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

