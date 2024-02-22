Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $29.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $26.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 8.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on BASE. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Couchbase from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Couchbase from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.22.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BASE

Couchbase Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BASE stock opened at $26.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average of $19.69. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $12.98 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.02 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 43.94% and a negative return on equity of 52.25%. Couchbase’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $376,425.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,497.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Margaret Chow sold 4,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $127,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 162,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,832.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 15,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $376,425.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,510,497.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 211,560 shares of company stock worth $4,776,810. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Couchbase by 10.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Couchbase by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Couchbase by 2.6% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Couchbase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.