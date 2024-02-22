Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Trading Down 4.8 %

Euro Tech stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day moving average of $1.53. Euro Tech has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $1.89.

Institutional Trading of Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Euro Tech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.24% of Euro Tech worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

