Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Sphere 3D in a report on Thursday, December 28th.

Sphere 3D Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Shares of ANY opened at $2.07 on Monday. Sphere 3D has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sphere 3D by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 328,746 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Sphere 3D by 537.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 103,130 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sphere 3D during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

