StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Salem Media Group Price Performance

Salem Media Group stock opened at $0.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.87. Salem Media Group has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salem Media Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 78.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 64.7% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 41,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 16,481 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Salem Media Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Salem Media Group by 32.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Salem Media Group Company Profile

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates 33 FM radio stations and 70 radio stations; offers programs on the Family Talk Christian-themed talk format station on SiriusXM Channel 131; provides programming to Christian and family-themed talk stations, music stations, and news talk stations; places advertising on Christian and talk formatted radio stations, and other commercial radio station formats; and operates Salem Podcast Network, a platform for conservative, political, news, and family-oriented podcasts.

