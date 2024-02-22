Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Sypris Solutions Stock Performance

SYPR stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $42.21 million, a P/E ratio of -94.00 and a beta of 0.97. Sypris Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sypris Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYPR. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sypris Solutions by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 506,647 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 25,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sypris Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. 24.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sypris Solutions Company Profile

Sypris Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of truck components, oil and gas pipeline components, and aerospace and defense electronics. It operates through Sypris Technologies and Sypris Electronics segments. The Sypris Technologies segment is involved in selling of forged, machined, welded, and heat-treated steel components primarily for the heavy commercial vehicle and high-pressure energy pipeline applications.

