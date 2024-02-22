StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

UTStarcom Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of UTSI stock opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.41. UTStarcom has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $4.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTStarcom

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UTStarcom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,061 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.16% of UTStarcom worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About UTStarcom

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. operates as a telecom infrastructure provider to develop technology for bandwidth from cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications in China, India, Japan, and internationally. Its products include converged packet transport, disaggregated router platform, packet transport network, packet aggregation network, multi-services access network, fiber to the X, carrier Wi-Fi solutions, and software defined network controller products.

