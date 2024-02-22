Contrasting American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI)

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Free Report) and American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.1% of American Express shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of American Express shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and American Express’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology -104.74% -37.45% -29.63% American Express 13.84% 30.99% 3.38%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.19 million 2.17 $4.33 million ($0.80) -2.24 American Express $60.52 billion 2.52 $8.37 billion $11.21 18.81

This table compares Digihost Technology and American Express’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

American Express has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Digihost Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Express, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Digihost Technology has a beta of 6, indicating that its share price is 500% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Express has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Digihost Technology and American Express, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A American Express 4 8 8 0 2.20

American Express has a consensus target price of $189.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.38%. Given American Express’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Express is more favorable than Digihost Technology.

Summary

American Express beats Digihost Technology on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company focuses on the blockchain industry in the United States. The company mines for cryptocurrency. Digihost Technology Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. The company's products and services include credit card, charge card, banking, and other payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services. It also provides merchant acquisition and processing, servicing and settlement, point-of-sale marketing, and information products and services for merchants; and fraud prevention services, as well as the design and operation of customer loyalty programs. In addition, the company operates lounges at airports under Centurion Lounge brand name. It sells its products and services to consumers, small businesses, mid-sized companies, and large corporations through mobile and online applications, affiliate marketing, customer referral programs, third-party service providers and business partners, direct mail, telephone, in-house sales teams, and direct response advertising. American Express Company was founded in 1850 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

