Critical Contrast: Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) and Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO)

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Free Report) and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Crexendo and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crexendo 0 1 0 0 2.00 Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crexendo presently has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.45%. Given Crexendo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Crexendo is more favorable than Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Crexendo has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

8.8% of Crexendo shares are owned by institutional investors. 56.6% of Crexendo shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Crexendo and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crexendo -65.42% 6.81% 5.20% Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crexendo and Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crexendo $37.55 million 4.12 -$35.41 million ($1.43) -4.16 Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Crexendo.

Summary

Crexendo beats Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services. This segment is also involved in the sale and lease of cloud telecommunications equipment. In addition, it offers hardware, software, and unified communication solutions for businesses using IP or cloud technology over high-speed internet connection through various devices and user interfaces, such as desktop phones and/or mobile, and desktop applications under the Crexendo brand name. The Software Solutions segment provides suite of unified communications, video conferencing, collaboration, and contact center solutions. This segment also offers SNAPsolution, a IP-based platform; and SNAPaccel, a software-as-a-service based software, as well as provides subscription maintenance and support, and professional services, including consulting, technical support, resident engineer, design, and installation services. The company was formerly known as iMergent, Inc. and changed its name to Crexendo, Inc. in May 2011. Crexendo, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, a service for households that offers smart intercom and online telemetry of resource meters; Pay TV; Wink, a digital video services; and smart home services, as well as video surveillance platform. It also offers Kapsula, a smart speaker; submarine cables; maintenance and recreational; engineering design; data and data storage; and telecommunication and IT consulting services. In addition, the company engages in leasing of equipment; communication equipment; manufacturing, retail, real estate, and venture and pension fund activities. Further, it provides solutions for electronic government, cybersecurity, data center and cloud-based services, biometrics, healthcare, education, house maintenance, and utility services. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

