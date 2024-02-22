Comparing Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) & Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vertex Pharmaceuticals $9.87 billion 10.98 $3.62 billion $13.89 30.21 Fulcrum Therapeutics $6.34 million 93.12 -$109.87 million ($1.68) -5.68

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Fulcrum Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vertex Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vertex Pharmaceuticals 3 7 12 0 2.41 Fulcrum Therapeutics 1 3 3 0 2.29

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Fulcrum Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $417.27, indicating a potential downside of 0.56%. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $10.29, indicating a potential upside of 7.70%. Given Fulcrum Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fulcrum Therapeutics is more favorable than Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 2.25, meaning that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.8% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.5% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Vertex Pharmaceuticals and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vertex Pharmaceuticals 36.68% 21.91% 16.73% Fulcrum Therapeutics -3,769.15% -38.48% -35.04%

Summary

Vertex Pharmaceuticals beats Fulcrum Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations. The company's pipeline includes VX-522, a CF mRNA therapeutic designed to treat the underlying cause of CF, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; VX-548, a non-opioid medicine for the treatment of acute and neuropathic pain which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Exa-cel, for the treatment of sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and VX-864 for treatment of AAT deficiency, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. In addition, it provides VX-147 for the treatment of APOL1-mediated focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and co-morbidities, such as hypertension which is in single Phase 2/3; VX- 880, treatment for Type 1 Diabetes which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; VX-970, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; and VX-803 and VX-984 for treatment of cancer in Phase 1 clinical trial. Further, it sell the products to specialty pharmacy and specialty distributors in the United States, as well as retail pharmacies or pharmacy chains, hospitals, and clinics. Additionally, the company has collaborations with CRISPR Therapeutics AG.; Moderna, Inc.; Entrada Therapeutics, Inc.; Affinia Therapeutics; Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc.; Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.; Mammoth Biosciences, Inc.; Obsidian Therapeutics, Inc.; Verve Therapeutics; Skyhawk Therapeutics; and Ribometrix, Inc. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial. The company is also discovering drug targets for the treatments of rare neuromuscular, muscular, central nervous system, and hematologic disorders, as well as cardiomyopathies and pulmonary diseases. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreement with Acceleron Pharma Inc. to identify biological targets to modulate specific pathways associated with a targeted indication within the pulmonary disease space; and MyoKardia, Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize novel targeted therapies for the treatment of genetic cardiomyopathies. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. was Incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

