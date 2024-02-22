AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Compass Point

Analysts at Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $10.25 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Compass Point’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the stock’s previous close.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.96.

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. AGNC Investment has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $11.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 948.95 and a beta of 1.45.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AGNC Investment news, CFO Bernice Bell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.85, for a total value of $98,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 287,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,829,727.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,366,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019,268 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,303,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,695,000 after acquiring an additional 523,955 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,338,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,098,000 after acquiring an additional 402,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,773,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,873,000 after acquiring an additional 334,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,682,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,370,000 after acquiring an additional 395,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.86% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

