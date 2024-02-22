NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

NEE has been the subject of several other reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.85.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $57.10 on Monday. NextEra Energy has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $79.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank raised its position in NextEra Energy by 975.6% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its position in NextEra Energy by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

