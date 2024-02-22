MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Lowered to Sell at Redburn Atlantic

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $470.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $620.00. Redburn Atlantic’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MSCI. StockNews.com raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on MSCI in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MSCI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $578.21.

NYSE:MSCI opened at $555.65 on Tuesday. MSCI has a 12-month low of $451.55 and a 12-month high of $617.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $561.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $534.25.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $690.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.64 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a net margin of 45.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSCI will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,683,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,911,730,000 after acquiring an additional 85,922 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,227,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,855,000 after acquiring an additional 82,761 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,260,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,159,615,000 after acquiring an additional 15,184 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 13.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,042,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $958,653,000 after acquiring an additional 240,639 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,893,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,634,000 after buying an additional 30,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

