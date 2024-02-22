StockNews.com Lowers Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MTD. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.8 %

MTD stock opened at $1,193.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International has a twelve month low of $928.49 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,195.60 and a 200-day moving average of $1,137.33.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The company’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $12.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International will post 39.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,177.35, for a total transaction of $295,514.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,042.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,798,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $292,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,421 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 109,458.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 67,926 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $82,392,000 after acquiring an additional 67,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 67,758 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

