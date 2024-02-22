Analyzing Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Bakkt and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bakkt -24.89% 25.41% 10.25% Mr. Cooper Group 27.87% 12.01% 3.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bakkt and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bakkt 1 0 1 0 2.00 Mr. Cooper Group 0 0 7 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

Bakkt currently has a consensus price target of $1.70, indicating a potential upside of 94.82%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus price target of $77.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.04%. Given Bakkt’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bakkt is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

This table compares Bakkt and Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bakkt $54.60 million 4.39 -$578.10 million ($1.79) -0.49 Mr. Cooper Group $1.79 billion 2.66 $500.00 million $7.34 9.86

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Bakkt. Bakkt is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mr. Cooper Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Bakkt shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Bakkt shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bakkt has a beta of 4.56, suggesting that its stock price is 356% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mr. Cooper Group has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Bakkt on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bakkt

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto. Its platform also offers a range of loyalty solutions, including redemption solutions for various rewards categories comprising merchandise, gift cards, and digital experiences; travel solutions that offer a retail e-commerce booking platform, as well as live-agent booking and servicing; and unified shopping experience. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. engages in non-banking services for mortgage loans the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans. The Originations segment originates residential mortgage loans through its direct-to-consumer channel, as well as originates and purchases loans from mortgage bankers. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Coppell, Texas.

