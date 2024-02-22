Head to Head Comparison: Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) versus New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ)

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Free Report) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTZ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.1% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Dynex Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Dynex Capital and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynex Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67 New York Mortgage Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Dynex Capital presently has a consensus price target of $13.33, indicating a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Dynex Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Dynex Capital is more favorable than New York Mortgage Trust.

This table compares Dynex Capital and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynex Capital -2.95% -6.09% -0.87% New York Mortgage Trust N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Dynex Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Dynex Capital pays out -557.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dynex Capital and New York Mortgage Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynex Capital $26.75 million 26.15 -$6.13 million ($0.28) -44.11 New York Mortgage Trust $215.37 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

New York Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Dynex Capital.

Summary

Dynex Capital beats New York Mortgage Trust on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynex Capital

(Get Free Report)

Dynex Capital, Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S. government or a U.S. government-sponsored entity, such as Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Non-Agency MBS have no such guaranty of payment. The company has qualified as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders as dividends. Dynex Capital, Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, Virginia.

About New York Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.