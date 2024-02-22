Financial Comparison: Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK) vs. Beyond (NYSE:BYON)

Kidpik (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Free Report) and Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.0% of Kidpik shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.4% of Beyond shares are held by institutional investors. 63.7% of Kidpik shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Beyond shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Kidpik has a beta of 2.88, suggesting that its share price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond has a beta of 3.68, suggesting that its share price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kidpik 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beyond 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings for Kidpik and Beyond, as provided by MarketBeat.

Kidpik currently has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 634.03%. Beyond has a consensus price target of $35.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.61%. Given Kidpik’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kidpik is more favorable than Beyond.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kidpik and Beyond’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kidpik $16.48 million 0.23 -$7.61 million ($0.98) -0.42 Beyond $1.93 billion 0.62 -$35.24 million ($3.59) -7.40

Kidpik has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beyond. Beyond is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kidpik, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Kidpik and Beyond’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kidpik -49.32% -118.36% -57.84% Beyond -10.27% -5.88% -4.17%

Summary

Beyond beats Kidpik on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kidpik

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. It offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items. The company serves its customers through its retail websites, www.kidpik.com and shop.kidpik.com; third- party website amazon.com; and clothing subscription boxes, which provide mix-&-match coordinated outfits that are personalized based on each member's preferences. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.

About Beyond

Beyond, Inc. operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond and Bed Bath & Beyond Canada brand names. The company provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising bedbathandbeyond.com, bedbathandbeyond.ca, and overstockgovernment.com. It also offers businesses advertising products or services on its website; Marketplace, a service that allows its partners to sell their products through third party sites; products to international customers using third party logistics providers; and Supplier Oasis, a single integration point through its partners can manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network. The company was formerly known as Overstock.com, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond, Inc. in November 2023. Beyond, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Midvale, Utah.

