Holley (NYSE:HLLY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Holley (NYSE:HLLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $6.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on HLLY. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Holley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Holley from $8.25 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Holley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.08.

Get Holley alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Holley

Holley Trading Up 4.0 %

Institutional Trading of Holley

NYSE HLLY opened at $4.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.89. The stock has a market cap of $541.27 million, a P/E ratio of 152.17 and a beta of 1.60. Holley has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 40.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 14,820,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280,253 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Holley by 1.4% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 14,347,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,313,000 after purchasing an additional 202,154 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Holley by 11.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,950,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Holley by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,133,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 121,251 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Holley by 13.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,204,000 after purchasing an additional 405,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Holley

(Get Free Report)

Holley Inc operates as designer, marketer, and manufacturer of automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts. Its products span various automotive platforms and sells across multiple channels. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Holley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.