StockNews.com Lowers IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial restated a sector perform spec overwgt rating on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $3.10 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.25 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.31.

IAMGOLD Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional Trading of IAMGOLD

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.56 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39. IAMGOLD has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IAG. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in IAMGOLD during the first quarter valued at $31,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

