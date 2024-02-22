Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $23.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $18.59 and a 12 month high of $32.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWEN. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Clearway Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $256,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Clearway Energy by 37.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,752,000 after acquiring an additional 35,662 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy in the first quarter worth about $1,634,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Clearway Energy by 145.6% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 81,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 48,052 shares during the period. 33.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

