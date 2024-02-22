StockNews.com Downgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of ENI (NYSE:E – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

ENI Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of E stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.06. ENI has a 1-year low of $25.10 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of ENI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of E. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ENI by 2,729.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ENI by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

