Barclays Upgrades AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) to Overweight

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $204.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their previous price target of $194.00. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $197.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.80.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $178.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average of $177.41. AvalonBay Communities has a one year low of $153.07 and a one year high of $198.65. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). The firm had revenue of $704.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 7.98%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AvalonBay Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVB. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 7,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 274,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the period. Dagco Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.