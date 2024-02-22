StockNews.com Upgrades Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

POR has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $45.13.

Shares of POR opened at $41.47 on Monday. Portland General Electric has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.19.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.20). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.55%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Portland General Electric by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

