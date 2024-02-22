Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.11.

Shake Shack Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SHAK opened at $95.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.28 and a beta of 1.75. Shake Shack has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $99.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.94.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $286.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 3.67%. Shake Shack’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shake Shack will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 550,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,429,124.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $430,901.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,075 shares of company stock worth $2,938,352. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shake Shack

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHAK. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 67,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 1,816.5% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 80,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 76,147 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $1,303,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the 3rd quarter worth $629,000. 91.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Company Profile



Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

