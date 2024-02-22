Timken (NYSE:TKR) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $84.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.14% from the stock’s previous close.

TKR has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Timken from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Timken from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.60.

Get Timken alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

Timken Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:TKR opened at $79.89 on Tuesday. Timken has a 1 year low of $65.71 and a 1 year high of $95.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.84.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.15. Timken had a return on equity of 19.57% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Timken by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Timken by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Timken by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Timken by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Timken by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.56% of the company’s stock.

About Timken

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.