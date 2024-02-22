Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Airgain Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of Airgain stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Airgain has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Trading of Airgain
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.
About Airgain
Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.
