Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Airgain Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Airgain stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.65. Airgain has a 52 week low of $1.63 and a 52 week high of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $40.19 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Airgain alerts:

Institutional Trading of Airgain

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIRG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Airgain by 28,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 6,281 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Airgain by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Airgain by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new position in Airgain during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Airgain during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; SmartMax embedded antennas; and MaxBeam carrier class antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and machine-to-machine antennas under the Antenna Plus brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.