Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of TTNP opened at $7.63 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.94. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $19.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Titan Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in the United States, Canada, and the European Union.

