Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Novan Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NOVN opened at $0.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.28. The firm has a market cap of $140,075.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.06. Novan has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $3.33.

Institutional Trading of Novan

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the third quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the period. 14.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

