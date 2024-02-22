HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised HIVE Digital Technologies to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on HIVE Digital Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

HIVE stock opened at $4.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $409.26 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 3.55. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $31.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.20 million. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 57.15%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HIVE Digital Technologies will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HIVE. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 8,288.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,121,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,142 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in HIVE Digital Technologies by 217.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,304,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 893,402 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,843,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,352,000 after acquiring an additional 524,613 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 92.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 972,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 468,421 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies by 385.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 578,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 458,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

