American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AMT. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.54.

Get American Tower alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of AMT opened at $188.22 on Monday. American Tower has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $219.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $203.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.12. The stock has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $1.70 dividend. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 444.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Tower

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $27,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.