AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $2,750.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of AutoZone from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $2,868.88.

AZO stock opened at $2,729.69 on Monday. AutoZone has a twelve month low of $2,277.88 and a twelve month high of $2,855.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,674.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,600.36. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 57.23%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $27.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 149.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total transaction of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,530.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, COO Thomas B. Newbern sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,551.62, for a total value of $19,902,636.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,530.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,541.85, for a total transaction of $1,052,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,219.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 232,194.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 731,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,891,963,000 after buying an additional 731,413 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AutoZone by 107,977.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 699,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,500,000 after purchasing an additional 698,613 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AutoZone by 368.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AutoZone during the fourth quarter worth $658,788,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in AutoZone by 111.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 335,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,379,000 after purchasing an additional 176,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

