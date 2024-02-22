Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Glaukos from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Glaukos from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Glaukos in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.50.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $92.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.51 and a beta of 1.11. Glaukos has a one year low of $44.26 and a one year high of $97.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

In related news, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at $11,596,833.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Glaukos news, Director Marc Stapley sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $1,233,862.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,316 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Joseph E. Gilliam sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $146,361.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 119,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,596,833.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,915 shares of company stock worth $22,173,725 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 257.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

