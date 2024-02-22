Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $484.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $493.75.

NYSE BIO opened at $338.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $321.20 and its 200-day moving average is $333.88. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12-month low of $261.59 and a 12-month high of $509.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.17. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $681.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories will post 12.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total value of $358,992.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.10, for a total value of $195,874.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,004.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dara Wright sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.16, for a total transaction of $358,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,440.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIO. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 65,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

