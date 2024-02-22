New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of GBR opened at $1.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.09. New Concept Energy has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $1.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Concept Energy by 129.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Concept Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000.

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

