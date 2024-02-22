StockNews.com Begins Coverage on NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Price Performance

NeuroMetrix stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. NeuroMetrix has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $15.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4.39.

Get NeuroMetrix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeuroMetrix

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 11.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 34,892 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the first quarter worth about $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in NeuroMetrix by 46.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix in the second quarter worth about $41,000. 5.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroMetrix Company Profile

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroMetrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroMetrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.