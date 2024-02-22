StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TAST. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $9.55 price target (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.87.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAST. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter worth $6,506,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 5,058.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 730,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 716,590 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,913,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at $1,055,000. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.
Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.
