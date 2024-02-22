NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NeuroMetrix (NASDAQ:NURO – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

NeuroMetrix Stock Down 9.4 %

NASDAQ NURO opened at $3.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. NeuroMetrix has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of NeuroMetrix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in NeuroMetrix by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,854 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 8,654 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,530 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NeuroMetrix by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,699 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NeuroMetrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

About NeuroMetrix

NeuroMetrix, Inc, a commercial stage neurotechnology company, engages in designing, building, and marketing medical devices that stimulate and analyze nerve response for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, the Middle East, and Mexico. Its primary marketed products include DPNCheck, a nerve conduction test that is used to evaluate peripheral neuropathies, such as diabetic peripheral neuropathy; Quell, a wearable device for symptomatic relief and management of chronic pain; and ADVANCE system, a platform for the performance of nerve conduction studies.

